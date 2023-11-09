Top News: Woman was accused of setting husband on fire, and then she allegedly killed a different man in a fire - and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan. Click the link in the headline below to read the full story.

1. UP woman accused of setting her husband on fire charged with murder of popular butcher shop owner

A woman accused of setting her husband on fire in 2021 in the Upper Peninsula has been separately charged with murder in the death of a popular meat shop owner who was caught in a house fire last spring. Charges of first-degree murder and arson were filed Friday in Marquette County against Julie Boxley, online court records show. Glenn Andrews, 72, died after his home in Ishpeming was set on fire in March. He was the owner of Glenn’s Smokehouse, which sold specialty meats in Ishpeming.

2. Entire Green Charter Township board recalled over Gotion battery plant project

Voters in Green Charter Township have voted to recall all of the Green Charter Township Board. Jason Kruse, Corri Riebow, Robert Henderson, Kelly Cushway and Jeffrey Thorne have all been elected to the board in their place. Enough signatures were collected to recall all seven board members over their support of the proposed Gotion electric vehicle battery plant. Only five names were on the ballot Tuesday though. Township Supervisor Jim Chapman said two board members resigned because of the stress over the controversial project.

3. Amy Shamroe wins Traverse City mayoral race; all proposals approved

Amy Shamroe, current Mayor Pro Tem, will be the next mayor of Traverse City, according to unofficial election results. Additionally, all three city proposals passed by wide margins and two new members were elected to the City Commission. Shamroe received 2,877 votes, defeating Tom Mair, a former Grand Traverse County Commissioner who received 1,631 votes, in a race shaped by the municipal tumult, debates over housing practices and the role of the city’s downtown in its future.

4. One dead, one injured after two brothers crash into each other while driving dirt bikes

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that a 12-year-old boy died after he crashed into his 14-year-old brother while they were driving dirt bikes. The sheriff’s office said that the crash took place on Nov. 6 around 4:40 p.m. on Cedar Creek Road in the area of Hodge Road. While investigating, deputies found that the 12-year-old was driving a dirt bike on a trail along a powerline. His brother was also riding on the same trail in the opposite direction. Deputies said that while the brothers were negotiating a curve on this trail, they crashed head-on into each other.

5. Cheboygan man charged for sex crimes after getting out of prison for previous conviction

Michigan State Police say a man from Cheboygan has been arrested and charged with sex crimes. Troopers say an alleged victim came forward this summer, saying they were assaulted back in 2003. MSP began investigating the suspect, Joseph Fowler, who was already incarcerated but set to be released in August.

6. Hospice of the Eastern U.P. speaks out against rumors of services shutting down

The Hospice of the Eastern U.P. is pushing back against rumors that its operation and services are going to shut down, which started after a meeting on Oct. 26 by the Chippewa County Board of Commissioners that some say sent out a confusing message. The Chippewa County Health Department is the only health department in Michigan that still has a home health and hospice program. The only item in that Oct. 26 session was to discuss the financial status of those programs, which include home visits by nurses and therapists.

7. Owner says Budd Lake Bar in Harrison will close due to issues with management, staff

The owner of the Budd Lake Bar in Harrison says she is closing the bar after nearly 15 years in business after an incident on Halloween. She posted the announcement on Facebook, saying in part: “When my husband passed 8 years ago, the work that we shared in being present at our 3 bars, farms, and electrical company fell onto me. The work shared between two people now fell onto one, and my individual efforts missed the partnership of my husband. With that said, I am immensely grateful to the efforts over the years of those who have dedicated their time, efforts, and loyalty into sustaining and rebuilding the Budd Lake Bar.”

8. Baby in car seat OK after 2 cars crash in Gladwin Co.; deputies suspect one driver of being intoxicated

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 1. On Nov. 1 around 11:52 a.m., Gladwin County officials received a call about a two-vehicle crash on M-18 just north of Gladwin City. Upon arrival, deputies said they found that a 2007 GMC Acadia was traveling south on M-18 and crossed the center line, striking a northbound 2015 Ford Escape.

9. Chippewa Co. cabin destroyed in fire, neighbors say no one was home

Firefighters battled a cabin fire on Sunday night, about nine miles north of Eckerman on M-123 in Chippewa County. Crews cleared the scene around 4 a.m. Monday, but had to return around 9 a.m. to put out some hot spots. The call came in just before 8 p.m. on Sunday for a porch on fire with extensive smoke visible.

10. Former congressman Pete Meijer joins Republican race for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat

Peter Meijer, a Republican who served one term in Congress before being ousted by voters following a vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump, announced Monday that he will run for an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan. Meijer joins a field of more than a dozen candidates vying for a seat that’s been held by Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow for more than two decades. Stabenow shocked many in the state in January by announcing her retirement, creating a wide open race in the battleground state.



