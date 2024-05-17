Cadillac police arrest sword-wielding man who claimed he killed someone

CADILLAC — On Thursday around 7:30 pm, Cadillac Police Department officers were sent to a residence on the 1000 block of Wilcox Street for a report of an elderly woman threatening the resident with a long gun.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 61-year-old Missaukee County man in the driveway of the residence matching the description of the suspect as reported by the caller, police said. The man was holding a sword in his hand at the time contact was made, police said.

The suspect was given loud verbal commands and was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

The suspect reported that he had killed an individual previous to this encounter, police said.

Law enforcement partners checked on the individual that was reported to have been killed and they were able to confirm that person was not harmed, they said.

Officers then determined that no other suspects or victims were present. A further inspection of the man’s property which was found on scene led to locating a AK-47 style long gun with ammunition in the weapons magazine, police said.

Officers took the man into custody and lodged him at the Wexford County Jail.

The Cadillac Police Department believe this is an isolated event and there is no threat to the public.

Cadillac police were assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police and Wexford County deputies.