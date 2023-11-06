Chippewa Co. cabin destroyed in fire, neighbors say no one was home

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Firefighters battled a cabin fire on Sunday night, about nine miles north of Eckerman on M-123 in Chippewa County.

Crews cleared the scene around 4 a.m. Monday, but had to return around 9 a.m. to put out some hot spots.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. on Sunday for a porch on fire with extensive smoke visible.

A retired firefighter who lives near the scene sent us video and pictures showing the building engulfed in flames. He says the owners of the cabin live downstate and nobody was home, and there were explosions before firefighters arrived.

Hulbert Township, Whitefish Township and Bay Mills Township volunteer fire departments all were dispatched to the scene.