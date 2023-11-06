Pete Meijer officially joins Republican race for Michigan’s US open Senate Seat

Former Michigan congressman Pete Meijer is officially in the Republican race for Michigan’s US open Senate seat.

Meijer is from Grand Rapids Township, he’s an Iraq veteran and grandson of the founder of the Mejier Supermarket chain.

He was elected in 2020 to succeed US Representative Justin Amash.

He lost re-election in 2022 amid controversy from Republicans for voting to impeach former President Trump over the January 6th riots at the US Capitol.

He announced his exploratory committee in August - but made his run for Senate official Monday morning