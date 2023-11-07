Cheboygan man charged for sex crimes after getting out of prison for previous conviction

Michigan State Police say a man from Cheboygan has been arrested and charged with sex crimes.

Troopers say an alleged victim came forward this summer, saying they were assaulted back in 2003.

MSP began investigating the suspect, Joseph Fowler, who was already incarcerated but set to be released in August.

He was arrested downstate while out on parole before being transferred to Cheboygan.

Fowler is charged with one count Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree (Victim Under 13), and one count Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes. He is being held without bond.