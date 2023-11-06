Owner says Budd Lake Bar in Harrison will close due to issues with management, staff

The owner of the Budd Lake Bar in Harrison says she is closing the bar after nearly 15 years in business after an incident on Halloween.

She posted the announcement on Facebook, saying in part:

“When my husband passed 8 years ago, the work that we shared in being present at our 3 bars, farms, and electrical company fell onto me. The work shared between two people now fell onto one, and my individual efforts missed the partnership of my husband. With that said, I am immensely grateful to the efforts over the years of those who have dedicated their time, efforts, and loyalty into sustaining and rebuilding the Budd Lake Bar.

“Unfortunately, after a specific subset of employees working Halloween chose a path of actions related to theft that disrespected management, myself, and the establishment itself, I can no longer allow the doors to remain open knowing the lack of respect missing in the absence of a physical manager/owner.”

The owner has not announced any plans yet to sell the building or business.