Entire Green Charter Township board recalled over Gotion battery plant project

MECOSTA COUNTY — Voters in Green Charter Township have voted to recall all of the Green Charter Township Board.

Jason Kruse, Corri Riebow, Robert Henderson, Kelly Cushway and Jeffrey Thorne have all been elected to the board in their place.

Enough signatures were collected to recall all seven board members over their support of the proposed Gotion electric vehicle battery plant. Only five names were on the ballot Tuesday though. Township Supervisor Jim Chapman said two board members resigned because of the stress over the controversial project.

Advertisement

After months of contentious township board meetings, anti-Gotion rallies and accusations from both sides, it was up to the voters to decide whether a change in leadership was necessary.

Opponents have accused the board of not listening to the will of the people. Proponents say those who are against the Gotion plant are louder, but ultimately in the minority.