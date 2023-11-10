Think you can ace the 9&10 News Quiz? Give it a try!

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below:

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

If you find a bear den this winter, the DNR wants to know about it

Tigers hire Jason Benetti to be play-by-play announcer next season

Michigan presidential primary set for Feb. 27 after Legislature votes on adjourning for the year

On The Road: Easy Sliders Pop-up at Oakwood Proper Burgers

Fun Nuggets sold in Michigan recalled because metal pieces could be in them

Former congressman Pete Meijer joins Republican race for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat

Oasis Family Resource Center looking for donations for Thanksgiving baskets

Central Michigan fails to hang on against rival Western Michigan

Entire Green Charter Township board recalled over Gotion battery plant project

Central Lake Public Schools given $10,000 grant to upgrade two classroom libraries

