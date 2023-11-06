Baby in car seat OK after 2 cars crash in Gladwin Co.; deputies suspect one driver of being intoxicated

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 1.

On Nov. 1 around 11:52 a.m., Gladwin County officials received a call about a two-vehicle crash on M-18 just north of Gladwin City.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found that a 2007 GMC Acadia was traveling south on M-18 and crossed the center line, striking a northbound 2015 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Escape was identified as a 67-year-old woman from Gladwin. Also in the car was a 10-month-old baby, deputies said. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the baby, who was properly secured in a safety seat, was uninjured.

The driver of the Acadia was injured and taken to Gladwin Hospital and later transferred to Midland Hospital. The driver was identified as a 55-year-old man.

Deputies said they found an open bottle of whiskey in the Acadia, and they believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. They said they were able to get a blood sample from the driver.

The crash is still under investigation, and once a toxicology report is completed, the case will be submitted to the Gladwin County prosecutor for review and charges, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Gladwin City Police, Gladwin Rural Fire Department and Gladwin EMS.