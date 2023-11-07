One dead, one injured after two brothers crash into each other while driving dirt bikes

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department said that a 12-year-old boy died after he crashed into his 14-year-old brother while driving dirt bikes.

The sheriff’s office said that the crash took place on Nov. 6 around 4:40 p.m. on Cedar Creek Road in t he area of Hodge Road. While investigation, deputies found that the 12-year-old was driving a dirt bike on a trail along a powerline. His brother was also riding on the same trail in the opposite direction. Deputies said that while the brothers where negotiating a curve on this trail they crashed head-on into each other.

According to the sheriff’s office both of the boys were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. They said the 12-year-old boy died from his injuries while the 14-year-old is in stable condition.

Advertisement

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said that preliminary investigation showed that speed was not a factor in the crash and both boys were wearing helmets.

The crash is still under investigation.