Hospice of the Eastern U.P. speaks out against rumors of services shutting down

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — The Hospice of the Eastern U.P. is pushing back against rumors that its operation and services are going to shut down, which started after a meeting on Oct. 26 by the Chippewa County Board of Commissioners that, some say, sent out a confusing message.

The Chippewa County Health Department is the only health department in the state of Michigan that still has a home health and hospice program. The only item in that Oct. 26 session was to discuss the financial status of those programs, which include home visits by nurses and therapists.

The county board said they are considering eliminating the nursing program after nearly $600,000 worth of financial losses in the programs this past fiscal year.

Tracey Holt, the executive director of Hospice of the E.U.P. said they have contacted MyMichigan Medical Sault for assistance.

“We will absolutely work with the hospital to make sure that we do not have any hiccups in our services. Hospice is in the forefront in the community right now and we want to make sure there is no delay in getting into hospice whether here at the hospice house or in the patient’s and family’s own home,” Holt said.

The next Chippewa County Commissioner’s meeting to discuss the 2024 budget is Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m. and it will be held in the Chippewa County district courtroom.