Manistee Co. store robbed, suspect gets away in reported stolen truck, deputies say

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported robbery that occurred at the Brethren EZ Mart around 3 p.m. on May 14.

Initial information reports that a male came into the store and demanded the money in the cash register from the clerk, deputies said. The suspect kept his hand in his pocket and gestured to it, making the clerk believe there was a weapon in his pocket, but no weapon was ever brandished, deputies said.

An unknown amount of money was turned over to the man and he left the store, deputies said.

Another witness stated they saw the man get into a truck and leave the scene with another male, according to officials. Both suspects were described as being approximately 30 years old.

The man from the store was described as a white male wearing a hoodie sweatshirt with a scary movie (faces of classic horror movie characters) design, which was black and white in color, deputies said. He was also described as being approximately 5′ to 5′4″ tall with a small build. He has a tattoo under his left eye, neck tattoos and a tattoo on his hand.

The getaway vehicle matches the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Lake County earlier in the day, deputies said. It is a 2002 Dodge Dakota XXT, tannish-gray colored, with a John Deere and a flame sticker in the window. The vehicle registration is Michigan plate 5791L4. The vehicle also reportedly has damage to the rear bumper.

The sheriff’s office is requesting assistance from the public in locating the vehicle. If you observe this vehicle or have information on its whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Michigan State Police, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, and Manistee County Central Dispatch.

The incident is still under investigation.