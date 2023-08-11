Top News: Fate of 11 dams in Northern Michigan is murky after Consumers announces sale - and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan.

1. Future of Northern Michigan dams uncertain as Consumers Energy announces plan to sell

Consumers Energy announced Wednesday their request for a proposal to sell 13 hydroelectric dams across Michigan. With their licensing on the dams expiring in 11 years, Consumers Energy announced last year they would either sell, keep, remove or replace the dams. Eleven dams are in Northern Michigan, and two of those are in Manistee County. “Our concerns about trying to keep the dams is very real. We have a 100 year history with the Tippy Dam and Hodenpyl. It’s very important to our economic well-being and fisheries as well,” said Manistee County Chair Jeffrey Dontz.

2. U.S. Marshalls confirm Pickford area shooter’s identity and injured marshal’s condition

A standoff between the U.S. Marshals and two wanted suspects ended Wednesday with one suspect dead, one arrested and one deputy U.S. Marshal injured. The U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group was attempting to serve arrest warrants for Lindsey and Giovanni McNab at a residence in Goetzville, Michigan, when Giovanni opened fire on officers and injured one deputy Wednesday morning. The deputy remains in stable condition. McNab, and his wife, Lindsey, were wanted out of Christian County, Missouri, for abduction and parental kidnapping. The standoff ended Wednesday night when SOG members approached the residence and found McNab deceased. It is unknown at this time how McNab died.

3. 9 more Michigan Republicans accused of being fake electors for Trump plead not guilty

All 16 Michigan Republicans accused in a fake elector scheme to keep former President Donald Trump in power are challenging the charges, after the final nine either pleaded not guilty or had a judge enter the pleas on their behalf Thursday in state court. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced criminal charges last month against the 16 Republicans who investigators say met following the 2020 election and signed a document falsely stating they were Michigan’s “duly elected and qualified electors” for president and vice president. Seven entered not guilty pleas in previous court appearances.

4. Jim Price, legendary Tigers broadcaster and World Series champion player, dies at 81

On Monday night, longtime Tigers radio analyst and former World Series champion Jim Price passed away at the age of 81. “All of us with the Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of Jim Price’s passing,” said Tigers Chairman and CEO Chris Ilitch. “Jim was a champion on the field, in the broadcast booth, and throughout the community.” Price debuted with the Tigers in 1967 and played five seasons wearing the Olde English D, including a key role on one of the greatest teams in franchise history that won a World Series Championship in 1968. After his playing career, he joined the organization in numerous capacities, and became known for his role in the broadcast booth – which included calling games alongside Frank Beckmann, Ernie Harwell and Dan Dickerson.

5. Gov. Whitmer announces 80 new manufacturing jobs coming to Isabella Co.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that global woodchipper manufacturer Bandit Industries is expanding in Union Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $1.5 million and create 80 jobs in advanced manufacturing. The project will further boost Michigan’s agribusiness industry and bring immediate jobs with a large and expanding manufacturer.

6. 3 arrested in undercover child sex sting in Northern Michigan

Law enforcement officials said Thursday that three people have been arrested in an undercover human trafficking sting. Over the past two weeks, local law enforcement groups posed as 15-year-olds online in order to catch people who are trying to engage in sexual acts with minors. Genesee County Sheriff’s Office G.H.O.S.T. (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team), the Ludington Police Department, the Michigan State Police, Mason County Prosecutor, and Mason County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the operation.

7. Lake Michigan campground reopens in Hiawatha National Forest after canceled reservations

Hiawatha National Forest says their Lake Michigan campground, one of six that was closed this season, will reopen on Saturday, Aug. 12. They say those with canceled reservations have been given advance notice of the park reopening. You can call 1-877-444-6777 or head to their website to make a reservation.

8. Ex-Mancino’s general manager sentenced for embezzling more than $100,000

The Grand Traverse County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that James Lake was sentenced for embezzling from Mancino’s. He was handed a sentence of 15 months to 20 years in prison for embezzling more than $100,000 from two Mancino’s restaurants in Traverse City. He also was ordered to pay $133,832 in restitution.

9. Two dead, one injured after head-on crash on US-2 in Newton Township

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office said that two people have died after a head-on crash that occurred on US-2 near H-33 in Newton Township. On Tuesday, around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene of a crash. They saw that both cars had went into separate ditches after hitting each other. Three people, two in the eastbound car and one in the westbound car, were trapped in their cars.

10. Man killed when truck veers off road and crashes into trees in Cheboygan Co.

Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook said Monday that one person was killed in one-vehicle crash in Grant Township on Aug. 5. Cook said deputies were sent to Gaynor and Zolner roads in Grant Township on Aug. 5 at 11:47 p.m. for reports of a crash. Upon investigation, deputies said that Michael Ray Wirgau, 56, of Cheboygan was driving a 2022 Chevy Silverado and failed to negotiate a turn in the road. The vehicle traveled off the roadway approximately 150 feet, striking a large group of trees head on.