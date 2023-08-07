Man killed when truck veers off road and crashes into trees in Cheboygan Co.

Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook said Monday that one person was killed in one-vehicle crash in Grant Township on Aug. 5.

Cook said deputies were sent to Gaynor and Zolner roads in Grant Township on Aug. 5 at 11:47 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Upon investigation, deputies said that Michael Ray Wirgau, 56, of Cheboygan was driving a 2022 Chevy Silverado and failed to negotiate a turn in the road. The vehicle traveled off the roadway approximately 150 feet, striking a large group of trees head on.

Wirgau was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Alcohol and speed may be factors in the crash, Cook said, and Wirgau was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting on scene was the Alverno Fire Department, Cheboygan Life Support Systems and the Emmet County Sheriff Office Accident Reconstructionist.