Bret Michaels added to National Cherry Festival lineup

TRAVERSE CITY – The National Cherry Festival announced Monday that rock star Bret Michaels will perform at the 98th National Cherry Festival.

Michaels will perform on Monday, July 1 on the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

“We are excited to bring Bret Michaels and his energetic style to the Bayside Music Stage,” said Paye.

Michaels has over 100 million records, digital and streams sold worldwide, and is a reality TV superstar with some of the highest rated reality shows in history. The recent “Behind the Music” episode featuring Michaels is currently streaming on Paramount Plus and features tales from the street-level underdog with an unbroken fighting spirit who fought his way from playing in his Pennsylvania garage to continuing to sell out stadiums and arenas around the world.

Tickets are on sale now, $70 for reserved and $45 for general admission. Tickets are available by visiting www.cherryfestival.org/bretmichaels or by calling 888-212-3258.