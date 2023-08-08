Two dead, one injured after head-on crash on US-2 in Newton Township

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office said that two people have died after a head-on crash that occurred on US-2 near H-33 in Newton Township.

On Tuesday, around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene of a crash. They saw that both cars had went into separate ditches after hitting each other. Three people, two in the eastbound car and one in the westbound car, were trapped in their cars.

Deputies said that both the drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. They also said that a female passenger was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment before being transferred to Marquette General Hospital for further treatment.

The car crash is still under investigation, but deputies said that a preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Portage Township Fire Department, Garfield Township Fire Department, Portage EMS and Michigan State Police.