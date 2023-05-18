Lake Michigan campground reopens in Hiawatha National Forest after canceled reservations

UPDATE 8/10/23 9:00 a.m.

Hiawatha National Forest says their Lake Michigan campground, one of six that was closed this season, will reopen on Saturday, Aug. 12.

They say those with canceled reservations have been given advance notice of the park reopening. You can call 1-877-444-6777 or head to their website to make a reservation.

The Forest Service says without a concessionaire agreement in place for managing the six parks, they had to focus their efforts on Lake Michigan Campground. On July 14, they started looking for a new concessionaire to take on a 5 to 10 year special use permit to manage the campgrounds.

5/18/23 1:55 p.m.

Camping reservations in and around the Hiawatha National Forest are being cancelled so trees can be cut down or trimmed.

Many campers with reservations at Brevoort Lake, Lake Michigan, Carp River, Monocle Lake, Soldier Lake and Bay View will now be forced to look elsewhere for sites.

The United States Forest Service says that the concessionaires (who hold the land grants for the parks) made the cancellations without notifying USFS. The two groups are jointly responsible for care of the trees in those parks.

Hiawatha National Forest says they’re “committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible.” They say their concern is that trees at the campgrounds are unsafe and needed to be trimmed or cut down.