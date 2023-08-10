Can you ace this week’s 9&10 News Quiz?

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below!

RELATED:

Advertisement

Check out last week’s news quiz here.

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

Growing, Eating, and Educating with NanBop Farm: How to harvest kale

Boyne City Pirate Fest is back, maties!

Advertisement

Making the Cut: Midland’s Claire Newman earns Olympic Trial qualification

Some Ram 1500 trucks may have power-assisted steering failures, NHTSA says

Cops and Doughnuts offers free doughnuts to Mega Millions losers

Here’s what to expect for August’s weather

Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer announces 80 new manufacturing jobs coming to Isabella Co.

Ferris State Football returns to practice looking to threepeat as National Champions

Celebrate summer with healthy and nutrient-dense popsicles!

North Star Quilt Guild making quilts for Mid-Michigan Honor Flight

Advertisement



























