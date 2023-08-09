Reports of law enforcement officer shot, injured in Chippewa Co.

UPDATE 8/9/23 1:00 p.m.

Law enforcement and EMS have set up a staging area at the Stalwart fairgrounds between Pickford and Goetzville.

Our reporters have confirmed Sault Tribal Police and Border Patrol are onscene.

8/9/23 12:40 p.m.

A law enforcement officer in Chippewa County was shot in the leg during an investigation and has been taken to the hospital.

We know the officer was taken by ambulance to St. Ignace, then airlifted away by helicopter. Michigan State Police has confirmed the investigation is being handled by the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

We are working to learn why he was shot in the leg, what the status of the shooter is and much more. We will continue to update online, on social media and on the air as we work to learn more.