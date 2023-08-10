3 arrested in undercover child sex sting in Northern Michigan

Law enforcement officials said Thursday that three people have been arrested in an undercover sting.

Over the past two weeks, local law enforcement groups posed as 15-year-olds online in order to catch people who are trying to engage in sexual acts with minors.

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office G.H.O.S.T. (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team), the Ludington Police Department, the Michigan State Police, Mason County Prosecutor, and Mason County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the operation.

Advertisement

9&10 News will have more on this story today when officials release more details.



