Mancino’s General Manager in Grand Traverse Co. Arrested for Embezzlement

James Warren Lake from Traverse City

Michigan State Police said Monday that James Warren Lake, 54, the general manager of two Mancino’s locations, has been arrested for embezzlement.

Traverse City Post troopers said they were contacted in January by the owner of the Mancino’s locations, in Chum’s Corners and West Bay. The owner said there was a huge discrepancy in the locations’ reward programs.

Troopers said an investigation revealed a single computer was responsible for over 99% of all the reward program transactions and that this computer was located in Lake’s office. The rewards were being back entered into transactions, and cash was being removed from the tills to correlate the rewards being entered, they said.

More than $130,000 had been embezzled this way, troopers said.

Lake was interviewed and arrested March 1. His next scheduled court appearance is on March 24.