Gov. Whitmer announces 80 new manufacturing jobs coming to Isabella Co.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced that global woodchipper manufacturer Bandit Industries is expanding in Union Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $1.5 million and create 80 jobs in advanced manufacturing. The project will further boost Michigan’s agribusiness industry and bring immediate jobs with a large and expanding manufacturer.

“Bandit Industries is driving $1.5 million of investment and creating 80 good jobs in central Michigan, underscoring our leadership in advanced manufacturing and builds on our economic momentum,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan was chosen for this expansion because of our talented workforce and strength in advanced manufacturing. We’re pleased to support Bandit’s expansion in Union Township and look forward to working with the company as it continues to grow here and add jobs for Michiganders.”

Bandit Industries, headquartered in Broomfield Township, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of woodchippers, stump grinders, forestry mowers and waste reduction machines, and currently employs 761 citizens. In 2018, the founders of Bandit sold 100 percent of the company to their employees, making it an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, in an effort to keep the company in Michigan and remain involved with the local communities.

Bandit is experiencing increasing demand and is also looking to secure new opportunities. The company plans to renovate an existing facility in Union Township, where it will add production lines and new machinery and equipment.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $1.5 million with the support of a $360,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The company’s longstanding presence in the state and Michigan’s skilled workforce were key factors in selecting Michigan for this project.

Bandit supports the growth of its employees by offering on-the-job training and utilizes Michigan Works! to reach local talent in disadvantaged areas and underrepresented employees. The company is also open to helping employees obtain access to its facility for career positions. In addition, the company is partnering with Mid-Michigan Community College to support the educational needs to establish an apprenticeship program.

Union Township has offered staff time and resources in support of the project. Individuals interested in careers with Bandit should visit banditchippers.com/careers.