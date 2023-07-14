Top News: Daycare owner who threw diaper at baby won’t be charged - and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan.

1. Kalkaska County Prosecutor declines to prosecute Little Feet Daycare owner over argument

A daycare owner caught on camera in an altercation in front of the kids she cared for will not be charged. The Kalkaska County Sheriff said that the prosecutor is declining to prosecute the daycare owner of Little Feet Daycare in Fife Lake. The owner was recorded getting into an argument over outside time. The argument was with a grandmother of two kids who had just started going to the daycare. The daycare owner was seen tossing a dirty diaper at a 3-month-old baby and throwing a shoe during the disagreement.

2. Thousands of dollars in damage done to vandalized Williamsburg business

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office says $50,000 to $60,000 in damage was done to the MI Local Hops clubhouse. They say the building is rarely used anymore, by they know the vandalism happened sometime between July 3 and 11. Nothing is believed to be stolen from the property, but the vandals face felony destruction of property and breaking and entering charges.

3. Traverse City hair salon no longer servicing certain LGBTQ members

A hair salon in Traverse City said it will no longer provide services to certain members of the LGBTQ community. In a Facebook post, the owner of Studio 8 Hair Lab said that anyone who identifies as anything other than a man, or a woman needs to get serviced at a local pet groomer.

4. MSP: Alpena man arrested for repeatedly stealing dog food, other supplies from Walmart

Michigan State Police on Wednesday said an Alpena man was arrested for stealing more than $1,200 in goods from a Walmart, most of them dog food and pet supplies. On June 12, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post was called to the Walmart on M-32 to take a report of retail fraud. A Walmart loss prevention worker said they observed a man on five different occasions within the last year stealing dog food and other items from the store, troopers reported.

5. Head-on crash in Osceola County leads to one person dead, three injured

Michigan State Police say that one person is dead and three others are in the hospital after two cars crashed on US-10 near 15th Avenue in Osceola County. The crash happened at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, according to MSP. Their initial report says that a Lexus traveling westbound crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound GMC pickup head-on. Troopers say that the driver of the Lexus, a 63-year-old man from Georgia was taken to the nearest hospital for serious injuries while his 62-year-old female passenger was declared dead at the scene. They say that the driver of the pickup, a 69-year-old man from Beaverton and his 68-year-old female passenger were taken to the nearest hospital where they are in serious and critical condition.

6. DNR says power line caused wildfire, crews still working to contain it

The DNR says that four homes and a dozen other buildings in Wexford County were destroyed in a wildfire after a tree hit a power line and sparked it. They say that 10 to 15 out-buildings were burned in the fire. Wexford County Fire officials say that some homes were either no insured or only partially insured. The wildfire caused the evacuation of 30 houses. No injuries reported.

7. Michigan woman sues Ohio amusement park after roller coaster injury

A Swartz Creek, Michigan, woman struck in the head by a metal bracket that fell off a roller coaster at an Ohio amusement park has sued the park and its parent company, alleging their negligence caused the accident that left her with traumatic brain injuries. The August 2021 accident occurred as the then-44-year-old woman was waiting in line to ride the 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky. At the time, it was world’s second-tallest roller coaster.

8. Army Corps of Engineers hosts meeting to talk about new ‘super lock’ in Sault Ste. Marie

A special meeting regarding upcoming work on the new super lock was held in Sault Ste. Marie Monday evening. The Army Corps of Engineers held the meeting at Lake Superior State University for in person and online attendees. A major step in the destruction of the decommissioned Sabin and Davis Locks will require the Army Corps to use explosives. So after a short presentation, a panel of representatives fielded questions about the possible impact the explosions will have in the community.

9. Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office says off-duty deputy arrested for domestic assault

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said that an off-duty deputy was arrested for a domestic assault and has resigned. On July 9 around 6 p.m. troopers from Michigan State Police were dispatched to Otsego Lake Township for a report of a possible domestic assault. The caller also reported that the suspect had a gun. When troopers arrived at the home, they spoke with the victim who was outside in a parked car. Troopers say that there were two unloaded handguns in the front seat.

10. Worker falls off US-Canada bridge near Detroit, survives but loses most of his clothes

A man survived after plunging 150 feet into the Detroit River from a bridge connecting Michigan and Canada. The man, identified as a contractor who was working on the Ambassador Bridge, was rescued Wednesday by a crew aboard a Detroit mail delivery boat. “The force of the impact had ripped most of his clothes off of him,” Sam Buchanan, captain of the J.W. Westcott, told Fox 2 Detroit. “His work boots were still on him and his pants were around his ankles and he had his T-shirt on.”







