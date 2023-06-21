Daycare owner throwing temper tantrum caught on camera

A shocking confrontation with a Fife Lake daycare and a grandmother ended with a diaper tossed at a baby and another object thrown in their direction before leaving.

The shocking experience happened Tuesday when the baby’s grandma went to drop off her grandkids at Little Feet Daycare in Fife Lake.

Ferol Skaggs said it started off with a question to the daycare owner, but quickly turned into an intense confrontation that involved a soiled diaper and a shoe being tossed in their direction.

Skaggs says she was asking about outside time after her grandson had told her he did not get to go outside on his first day.

“Well, she got set off instantly with the outside thing, but then when I said I have a feeling you don’t want to take the kids outside because you don’t want to get off the couch. She lunged at me and I had just stood Brailey up from getting him redressed and I was standing up myself and she’s literally shoved me right into the wall.

Skaggs said things escalated quickly and her daughter who was with her at the time started filming.

“Then she grabbed his poopy diaper and just hurled it at the three-month-old. And you can see in the video, it bounces off her face and then she just started grabbing other stuff. She had no in between. It was just zero to 300,” said Skaggs.

Skaggs said they eventually made their way out after she was able to get her foot out of the door that the daycare owner tried closing on her and police was contacted.

Skaggs said since the incident she’s discovered she’s not the only one concerned with the daycare.

“People have had to pull their kids out of there just like us. The one lady was a day and a half and she’s pulling her kids out,” said Skaggs.

9&10 News also found out the daycare’s license expired on the 18th of this month.

Skaggs said to do your homework when it comes to daycares.

“Background check, check with LARA, make a Facebook post and just be like, ‘hey, does anybody have experience with this woman?’,” said Skaggs.

Skaggs said a police report has been filed.