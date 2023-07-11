Army Corps of Engineers hosts meeting to talk about new ‘super lock’ in Sault Ste. Marie

Army Corps of Engineers hosts meeting to talk about new work on the super lock in Sault Ste. Marie

A special meeting regarding upcoming work on the new super lock was held in Sault Ste. Marie Monday evening.

The Army Corps of Engineers held the meeting at Lake Superior State University for in person and online attendees.

A major step in the destruction of the decommissioned Sabin and Davis Locks will require the Army Corps to use explosives. So after a short presentation, a panel of representatives fielded questions about the possible impact the explosions will have in the community.

The Army Crops reassured that there will be no impact to structures and that the noise will be substantially less than fireworks.

As a matter of fact, the main concern will be closing the Locks to marine traffic at times.

“The biggest point for potential concern for the public, because it is not a public facility, it is a closed facility, is the people on the water. For boaters, know, please follow the instructions that you are given, if you are given instructions by security personnel on the water, it’s there to keep you safe,” Rachel Miller from the Army Corps of Engineers said.

The first round of detonations is expected to take place at the end of this month.