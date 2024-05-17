Blessing of the Bikes roars through Baldwin this weekend

BALDWIN — The 52nd anniversary of the annual ‘Blessing of the Bikes’ is set to happen this Sunday in Lake County.

The first ‘Blessing of the Bikes’, back in 1972, started small with eight riders and four motorcycles and has grown into one of the largest events in the area.

Bikers and non-bikers alike from all over the country come to receive a blessing for a safe riding season and check out other people’s rides.

The Lake County Sheriff, Rich Martin said with the thousands of people expected, it’s a good idea to be extra careful this weekend.

“You need to keep a larger, space cushion between the motorcycle in front of you and your vehicle because it takes a reactionary time a little bit longer for a motorcycle. The 2nd thing I would say is, look twice. look three times what, four times as many times you have to,” said Martin.

The ‘Blessing of the Bikes’ happens on Sunday, but festivities connected with the event have already started.

The Lake County Chamber of Commerce said about 2,000 people have already come out, and its only Friday.