Head-on crash in Osceola County leads to one person dead, three injured

The Michigan State Police say that one person is dead and three others are in the hospital after two cars crashed on US-10 near 15th Avenue in Osceola County.

The crash happened at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, according to MSP. Their initial report says that a Lexus traveling westbound crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound GMC pickup head-on.

Troopers say that the driver of the Lexus, a 63-year-old man from Georgia was taken to the nearest hospital for serious injuries while his 62-year-old female passenger was declared dead at the scene. They say that the driver of the pickup, a 69-year-old man from Beaverton and his 68-year-old female passenger were taken to the nearest hospital where they are in serious and critical condition.

Advertisement

MSP is still investigating the crash.

Michigan State Police was assisted by Aeromed, Osceola County Sheriff’s Department, Osceola County EMS, Everett Township Fire Rescue and Clare County MMR.