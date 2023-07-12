MSP: Alpena man arrested for repeatedly stealing dog food, other supplies from Walmart

Andrew Paul Fernelius

Michigan State Police on Wednesday said an Alpena man was arrested for stealing more than $1,200 in goods from a Walmart, most of them dog food and pet supplies.

On June 12, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post was called to the Walmart on M-32 to take a report of retail fraud.

A Walmart loss prevention worker said they observed a man on five different occasions within the last year stealing dog food and other items from the store, troopers reported.

Advertisement

The suspect, 54-year-old Andrew Paul Fernelius from Alpena, would make a purchase of medication at the pharmacy using his driver’s license as identification, and then leave the store with items in his shopping cart he did not pay for, troopers said. Most of the stolen merchandise was dog food and other pet supplies. In total, the store identified over $1,200 in stolen merchandise, troopers said.

An arrest warrant was authorized on July 6, and Fernelius turned himself in at the Alpena County Jail on July 11. He was arraigned in the 88th District Court of Alpena on one count of first degree retail fraud.