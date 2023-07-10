BREAKING NEWS: Fire in Manistee County causing road closures and evacuations

7/10/23 6:10 p.m.

Firefighters believe that 60 acres have been destroyed as of now.

7/10/23 5 p.m.

Officials in Wexford and Manistee County reported Monday afternoon that a large fire located in Cleon Township in Manistee County has lead to evacuations and road closures.

The Cadillac Police Department states that the fire located is northeast of W Eight Road and N One Road. Wexford County Emergency Management adds that the fire is spreading quickly northeast in the area where Manistee and Wexford counties meet.

Officials in Grand Traverse County are reporting that the location of the fire in addition to the direction of the winds, is bringing smoke into the Grand Traverse County area.

Officials are asking the public to stay clear of the area as multiple fire crews work to put out the fire.