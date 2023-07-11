Crawford Co. Sherriff’s Office says off-duty deputy arrested for domestic assault

Paul Norman Nowakowski

The Crawford County Sherriff’s Office said that an off-duty deputy was arrested for a domestic assault and has resigned.

On July 9 around 6 p.m. troopers from Michigan State Police were dispatched to Otsego Lake Township for a report of a possible domestic assault. The caller also reported that the suspect had a gun.

When troopers arrived at the home, they spoke with the victim who was outside in a parked car. Troopers say that there were two unloaded handguns in the front seat.

The victim claimed that the suspect, Paul Norman Nowakowski, was upset about their dog jumping on their bed.

The victim texted a friend telling them that she didn’t feel safe. After the text was sent, Nowakowski threw the victims phone and broke it.

During the fight, the victim claimed that Nowakowski pointed a handgun at their dog.

Troopers arrested him and seized two handguns and several other items.

He was charged on Tuesday with one count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, one count Felony Firearms, one count Possess Firearm Under the Influence, and one count Domestic Violence.

His bond was set at $5,000. His next court appearance is on July 27.