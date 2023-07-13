Michigan woman sues Ohio amusement park after roller coaster injury

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A Swartz Creek, Michigan, woman struck in the head by a metal bracket that fell off a roller coaster at an Ohio amusement park has sued the park and its parent company, alleging their negligence caused the accident that left her with traumatic brain injuries.

The August 2021 accident occurred as the then-44-year-old woman was waiting in line to ride the 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky. At the time, it was world’s second-tallest roller coaster.

A state investigation found no evidence that Cedar Point acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe, and no sanctions were brought. The ride has remained shuttered since the accident occurred.

The suit seeks undisclosed compensatory damages for the woman, her father — who was in line with her when she was hit — and her husband. The woman’s medical expenses have exceeded $2 million and are expected to reach more than $10 million because of additional treatments and surgery, according to the suit.

Cedar Point declined comment on the suit, saying it does not discuss pending litigation.