Top News: Sister charged with shooting gun at brother during fight - and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan. Click the link in the headline below to read the full story.

1. Woman arrested for felonious assault after shooting at a man during a fight

A Mesick woman has been arrested for felonious assault after the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said she shot at a man multiple times while in the middle of a fight. The sheriff’s office said that a brother and a sister, both living in Mesick, were having a dispute over property on West 14 Road in Mesick around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Around 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office said that the man involved in the dispute called 911 and reported this his sister had shot at him multiple times while he walked on their shared driveway.

2. Patrol vehicles at Sault Ste. Marie MSP post burned, shot up

Michigan State Police said multiple patrol vehicles at the Sault Ste. Marie post were lit on fire at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Troopers say the vehicles were also hit by several rifle rounds. The vehicles were empty, and thankfully no troopers were harmed. The suspect is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s described as a white male wearing camouflage and was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV. He was seen headed south on the Interstate 75 Business Loop, state police said.

3. Wisconsin town set to begin pulling 8 million gallons of water a day from Lake Michigan

After years of seeking approval, a Milwaukee suburb is finally set to start pulling millions of gallons of water a day from Lake Michigan to replace its polluted water supply. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that the city of Waukesha in September will start diverting up to 8.2 million gallons of lake water per day to serve as its public water supply. The city plans to return treated wastewater to the lake via the Root River, resulting in what the DNR is calling a minimal net water loss.

4. 60 puppies and dogs rescued from Iowa puppy mill are coming to Michigan

Dozens of dogs and puppies rescued from a puppy mill in Iowa will soon be looking for new homes in Michigan. The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society (LTBHS) offered to help after more than 130 dogs were rescued during the puppy mill bust. Investigators found 131 dogs and puppies actively suffering from heat related illness, and fifthly outdoor living conditions among many other concerns. The dogs were immediately surrendered to the local humane society.

5. Republican Mike Rogers officially enters Michigan Senate race

Republican Mike Rogers, who served in Congress for 14 years and chaired the House Intelligence Committee, is running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan that Democrats have held for over two decades. The announcement, which was provided to The Associated Press in a campaign video on Wednesday, instantly shakes up a Senate race that had been relatively quiet and dominated by Democratic candidates. It’s seen as a recruiting victory for Michigan Republicans, who have struggled to win statewide races with a state party in turmoil.

6. Hay shortage hits Northern Michigan; weather, fertilizer prices are to blame

The Federal Agricultural Statistics Agency says hay is at a 50-year low, and on top of the drought, high fertilizer prices are to blame. Meadow Creek Ranch in Reed City grows various crops and hay and raises beef cattle. They say at the beginning of the summer, during the first cut, they only got 25% of what they normally get.

7. Prep work underway for major construction project in Traverse City

A major construction project in Traverse City is planned for next year, but the prep work has already started. James Lake, the North Region Communication Representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation, said the plan is to rebuild Grandview Parkway, a major artery through downtown Traverse City, starting next March. “The US 31-72 corridor through Traverse City is the main artery for a lot of traffic in that area,” said Lake.

8. 1 killed in head-on crash in Leelanau Co.; first responder injured trying to put out fire

On Sept. 4 at 4:07 p.m., Leelanau County sheriff’s deputies and multiple fire and rescue agencies were sent to the 11000 block of South Bugai Road in Elmwood Township for a report of a two-car accident with injuries. Leelanau County deputies arrived on scene within minutes and realized there were multiple victims and that one of the involved vehicles was on fire. Deputies immediately began removing victims from the vehicle and attempting to put out the fire. One deputy was injured in the attempt and was taken to Munson Medical Center for treatment and released.

9. Cadillac woman celebrates her 100th birthday on Labor Day

A Cadillac woman marked a major milestone on Monday, turning 100 years old. Jenny Schunk came to the U.S. from Scotland when she was 7. And for her 100th birthday, family and friends surprised her with a lunch at the Cadillac Grill to celebrate her birthday.

10. People line up outside Jamesport Brewing Company for Jimmy Buffett tribute concert

The world of music continues to mourn the loss of a man who embodied beach-bum style. And Monday, people were lined up before Jamesport Brewing Company in Ludington even opened to get their chance to get a seat on the patio to see the Jimmy Buffett tribute concert. The man behind the concert, also named Jimmy, brought people up from the crowd to help him play instruments during the songs, wanting them to be a part of the tribute.