Woman arrested for felonious assault after shooting at a man during a fight

A Mesick woman has been arrested for felonious assault after the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said she shot at a man multiple times while in the middle of a fight.

The sheriff’s office said that a brother and a sister, both living in Mesick, were having a dispute over property on West 14 Road in Mesick around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Around 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office said that the man involved in the dispute called 911 and reported this his sister had shot at him multiple times while he walked on their shared driveway.

After an initial investigation, the sheriff’s office said that the woman was arrested for felonious assault and deputies recovered a pistol and other evidence at the scene. They said the man was not injured during the incident.

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police.