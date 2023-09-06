Prep work underway for major construction project in Traverse City

A major construction project in Traverse City is planned for next year, but the prep work has already started.

James Lake, the North Region Communication Representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation, said the plan is to rebuild Grandview Parkway, a major artery through downtown Traverse City, starting next March.

“The US 31-72 corridor through Traverse City is the main artery for a lot of traffic in that area,” said Lake.

Lake said MDOT is getting detour routes ready, installing temporary traffic signals, removing center median islands, and putting up signage that will be covered up until the project starts. These efforts are happening now to help keep traffic moving when construction begins.

“So, we understand that next year’s work is going to be frustrating to many, many drivers. It’s a route that many thousands of people take every day. But as anyone who has driven through that area would know, it is in rough shape and is in dire need of this,” said Lake.

Lake said that they hope to have the project completed by fall if the weather cooperates, but it is no minor feat as they plan to remove and replace everything.

“It’s going to be removal of all the old concrete pavement that is in such poor condition, the curbs, the gutters and replacing all of that, as well as making improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists that are looking to cross US-31,” said Lake.

For now, traffic shouldn’t be impacted much. There could be lane closures with traffic shifts but the Chief Operations Officer of Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority, Harry Burkholder said it should not affect the ability to get downtown.

“That’s not going to impact downtown at all. We’re really focused on looking ahead to 2024 and the construction for that season. And we’re working hard to make sure everyone’s aware that downtown is accessible, easy to come, easy to shop and easy to visit,” said Burkholder.

For some local business owners, like Sebastian Garbsch, who owns Blue Goat Wine & Provisions, there’s concern with the possible disruptions to business.

“A lot of people are probably going to try to find another way around town. So that’s going to affect us. But we’ve also really built a good relationship with a lot of our local customers. So, we’re hopeful between like we do a lot of deliveries, things like that,” said Garbsch.

Garbsch said it’s needed and will be good for future business.

“I mean, we’ve seen a lot of near accidents. They’re adding a pedestrian crossing right in front of our business. And that’s going to be great because now people can get across here.

They’re also going to make it a more of a 90-degree angle, which will make it safer,” said Garbsch.

Garbsch just worries about the amount of time the construction will take.

“We’d love it if they could start it as close to March 1 as possible. And hopefully with Elmer’s doing a good job, they can get done on schedule or even ahead of schedule before the busy summertime,” said Garbsch.