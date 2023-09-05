Cadillac woman celebrates her 100th birthday on Labor Day

A Cadillac woman marked a major milestone on Monday, turning 100 years old.

Jenny Schunk came to the U.S. from Scotland when she was 7.

And for her 100th birthday, family and friends surprised her with a lunch at the Cadillac Grill to celebrate her birthday.

Schunk says she reads a lot, eats a lot, and is well taken care of.

“I wish everybody could have a harvest like I’ve had an adventure for a hundred years, but I can’t really believe there’s so many changes. It boggles the mind. But I’m glad to be here today and to see all these beautiful people here. I just can’t believe it, and I am so thankful,” said Jenny Schunk.

Schunk’s favorite food is liver and onions, and she had a career in healthcare.