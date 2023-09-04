People line up outside Jamesport Brewing Company for Jimmy Buffett tribute concert

The world of music continues to mourn the loss of a man who embodied beach-bum style.

And Monday, people were lined up before Jamesport Brewing Company in Ludington even opened to get their chance to get a seat on the patio to see the Jimmy Buffett tribute concert.

The man behind the concert, also named Jimmy, brought people up from the crowd to help him play instruments during the songs, wanting them to be a part of the tribute.

“I was there when we heard about Jimmy Buffett dying and I got a call from Julie asking if I would do it because she knows I’m involved and when I got requests its often times for Jimmy Buffett music. This is perfect, beautiful day couldn’t ask for a better day,” says tribute player Jimmy Dodson.

Although Dodson is not a Buffett tribute artist specifically, he really enjoys playing his music. But Dodson is mostly a classic pop rock performer.







