60 puppies and dogs rescued from Iowa puppy mill, coming to Michigan

Dozens of dogs and puppies rescued from a puppy mill in Iowa, will soon be looking for new homes in Michigan.

The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society (LTBHS) offered to help after more than 130 dogs were rescued during the puppy mill bust. Investigators found 131 dogs and puppies actively suffering from heat related illness, and fifthly outdoor living conditions among many other concerns. The dogs were immediately surrendered to the local humane society.

The rescued dogs include Golden Retrievers, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Poodles, and a variety of other dogs. Many of them will need medical treatment and rehabilitation before they can be adopted.

Elise Ramsey, the Executive Director of Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to lead this initiative. “We recognize the urgency of the situation and are honored to step up and provide the care and support these dogs need to find loving homes,” she said. “This is a significant undertaking, but with the community’s support, we are confident that we can make a positive impact on these animals’ lives. The teams on the ground are working around the clock to groom, feed, love, and care for these sweet souls, and now it is our turn to help.”

The LTBHS is now asking the community to help out, whether its through adoption or donating time and resources,

“This is a challenging endeavor, and we welcome any assistance, whether it’s through volunteering, donating animal care products, or making financial contributions” she stated. Together, with the collective efforts of the community, the organizations hope to make a lasting impact on the lives of these rescued animals.”

For more information on how you can contribute, please visit the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society website at www.ltbhs.com, or consider purchasing an item to send directly to the Iowa dogs by visiting https://a.co/319vfmx.



