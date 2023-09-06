Patrol vehicles at state police Sault Ste. Marie post burned and shot up; suspect is at large

Michigan State Police on Wednesday morning said that multiple patrol vehicles at the Sault Ste. Marie post were lit on fire.

They were also hit by several rifle rounds at around 3:30 a.m., troopers said. No troopers were in the vehicles when this occurred.

The suspect is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Troopers said he’s described as a white male wearing camouflage.

He was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sault Post at (906) 632-2217 or 911.

This is a developing story, and 9&10 News will update you on air and online as we learn more.



