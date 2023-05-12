Can You Ace Our Weekly 9&10 News Quiz?

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Note: Clicking on the link below will take you to a new tab. Now, let’s play!

Take the 9&10 News quiz here!

Advertisement

And check out last week’s news quiz here.

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

Many State Campgrounds Throughout Michigan Will Be Temporarily Closed Over Next Three Years

Troopers Say Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

Advertisement

Animal Shelter Opposed to Gotion Moving In

Is it Safe to Plant Flowers Outside After Mother’s Day?

Louie the Therapy Dog Makes a Name for Himself at the Cadillac Hospital

Clare County Honors Veterans With New Veterans Honor Wall

Advertisement

Sugar Sugar, (No) Honey Honey for Hummingbirds

Kalkaska Native Maria Kasza Joins Michigan State Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff

Gov. Whitmer’s Sister Seeking New York Congressional Seat

Sights and Sounds: Relaxing Day at Goose Lake in Missaukee

Advertisement















