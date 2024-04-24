Mt. Pleasant student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say

MT. PLEASANT — The Mt. Pleasant Police Department said Wednesday that a student was arrested after bringing a gun to Oasis High School.

On Wednesday at 8:18 a.m., officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator, they said. The administrator informed officers that an Oasis High School student may have a gun in their possession, officers said.

The Youth Services Unit officer immediately made contact with the 17-year-old male suspect without incident, police said.

Advertisement

A gun was found in the student’s backpack, and he was placed into custody, police said. The student is cooperating with police, who are currently investigating, they said.

Once completed, the results of the investigation will be sent to the prosecutor’s office.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no potential risk to students or the public.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch 989-773-1000.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and Isabella County Central Dispatch.