Many State Campgrounds Throughout Michigan Will Be Temporarily Closed Over Next Three Years

Enhancement projects are underway at state campgrounds across Michigan, leaving many temporarily closed, something that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says will be a regular occurrence over the next three years.

The DNR is using $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to make improvements to infrastructure at state parks and trails. Crews are paving new trails, building new bath houses and upgrading utilities. The DNR’s Parks and Recreation Development Unit Manager, Kristen Bennett, says they had around $300 million in repairs to make.

“We want to keep the quality of our parks and trails up to the expectations of our visitors,” Bennett states.

The DNR is working on a number of projects this year that will leave many campground’s closed for a portion, if not the whole camping season. The campground at Mitchell State Park is just one of around 180 projects the DNR has planned at state campgrounds until 2026. The campground will be closed until the end of June, as crews build a new bath house and pave new trails. However, this will be taking a chunk out of the camping season.

Construction at Mitchell State Park Campground

The DNR says they quickly started construction due the deadlines that came with the federal funding. They say the $250 million has to be completely spent by the end of 2026 with the money obligated into contracts by the end of 2024.

“So, we needed to move quickly in order to do these projects,” Bennet explains.

Businesses in the area have raised concerns about how the lack of campers may impact sales. The owner of The Pines in Cadillac, Michael Blackmer, says he’s happy with the improvements, but feels they planned them poorly.

“Definitely in the Cadillac West area, it’s going to be a big hit for my businesses, I can tell you that,” Blackmer admits. “I’m happy that they’re able to do it, I just wish they would do it in the fall.”

The DNR says they are trying to be cognizant of businesses concerns, but also the concerns of campers.

These enhancement projects will continue every summer until 2025 with construction at the Traverse City State Park in 2024.

Click here to view a list of all the projects coming across the state.