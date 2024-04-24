Crew from Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescues adrift kayaker in Lake Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY -- A video released Wednesday night on Facebook shows an aircrew, from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, rescuing a kayaker who was adrift in Lake Michigan.

According to the Coast Guard, the kayaker was offshore from Montrose Harbor, Illinois when the aircrew was called out to help late Monday night. They say they arrived on-scene early Tuesday morning, when they were able to identify the kayaker with the helicopter’s infrared camera.

The Traverse City aircrew says they were helped on the water by Coast Guard Station Kenosha, Wisconsin and they were able to get the kayaker safely to shore, where the survivor was given medical care. They say teamwork between members of U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes helped them coordinate the successful rescue.

They also remind boaters to always have a plan when going out on the water. They recommend taking a boating or kayaking course, know the weather forecast, inspect your equipment and file a float plan.