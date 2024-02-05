Lake Co. man calls 911 to report intruder, but then he’s arrested for killing his drinking buddy

LAKE COUNTY — On Feb. 5 at 1:47 a.m., Lake County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a home owner saying a man had entered his home on North Skookum Road in Dover Township.

The home owner said that he shot the intruder, officials said.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence and found a 61-year-old man in the home dead from a gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, deputies said that it is believed that the 61-year-old and the 63-year-old male home owner knew each other and had been drinking together prior to the incident.

The home owner was arrested at the scene, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Det/Lt. Nixon at 231-745-2712.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lake County Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Crime Lab, Life EMS, Mid-Michigan Medical Examiners Office and Verdun Funeral Home.



