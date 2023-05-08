Have You Seen This Missing 8-Year-Old Boy?

Nante Niemi

Michigan State Police said Monday that troopers from the Wakefield Post are looking for a boy who went missing while camping with his family in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park near Wakefield in the western Upper Peninsula.

Troopers said the missing 8-year-old Wisconsin boy was last seen Saturday, May 6, around 1 p.m. Preliminary reports indicate Nante Niemi was walking, gathering firewood for their campsite, when he went missing.

Nante is a white male, approx. 4′2″, 70-80 pounds, and was wearing a white sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black boots. He has blond hair and brown eyes.

More than 150 search and rescue personnel from MSP, as well as local police partners, including nine K9 units, are currently in the roughly 40-square-mile area on foot searching for the boy. There is air and water support as weather conditions allow.

The terrain is very remote and hilly with a lot of standing water due to the time of the year, state police said. Several seasonal roads are still impassable because of snow depth.

Anyone with information on Nante’s location is asked to call 911.