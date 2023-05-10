Sugar Sugar, (No) Honey Honey for Hummingbirds

Spring is here, and hummingbirds are back! While putting out a hummingbird feeder can be a great way to get a closer look at wildlife, you’ll want to make sure to do it right.

When they eat the wrong food, hummingbirds can become unhealthy or even die. We’ve got some tips on how to keep the hummingbirds in your yard happy and healthy.

Use plain white sugar and water

Always use refined white sugar. Never use honey, corn syrup, molasses, raw or substitute sugars.

Even powdered sugar contains extra ingredients such as cornstarch that aren’t good for hummingbirds. Molasses is too high in iron for these little guys, and honey has the potential to cause fungal infection called Candidiasis.

This fungal infection can cause hummingbirds’ tongues to swell, making it impossible for them to eat. Too much sugar or carbohydrates can also cause Candidiasis, so always stick to a 1-4 ratio of white sugar and water.

Do not add red dye

All the experts agree – there’s no need to add red dye to your hummingbird nectar. Some studies have found red dye harmful to animals, and the red color of the feeder is enough to attract them.

Store-bought nectars also have unnecessary ingredients and coloring, so stick to good old-fashioned sugar and water.

Clean feeders regularly

Dirty feeders can also cause Candidiasis infection in hummingbirds. It’s recommended to clean feeders every other day, but you should at least clean them out twice a week. That’s especially true in hot, humid summer weather when mold is more likely to grow.

Use hot water and soap, and make sure to clean the flowers on the outside as well as the main container.

You can also use a bleach solution (1 part bleach to 9 parts water) or a vinegar solution (1 part vinegar to 2 parts water) to deep-clean your feeder. If you go this route, make sure to rinse the feeder thoroughly and let it dry completely before using again.

Where to put your feeder

Place feeders away from areas with lots of activity. If possible, hang your feeder from a tree and in the shade.

Shade can prevent mold from growing, and trees give hummingbirds a perch after they’re done eating. These birds are territorial and will use trees as a base to chase away intruders in their feeding area.

When in doubt, go the natural route

If you don’t feel like keeping up with the routine of cleaning and refilling a feeder, there are lots of plants that will attract hummingbirds.

Bee balm, cardinal flower, trumpet creeper, coral honeysuckle and columbine are all great flowers for this. Hummingbirds look for flowers with:

- Large amounts of nectar

- Red or orange petals

- Long, tubular flowers that hang down

Follow these tips, and your fluttery friends will certainly appreciate you!