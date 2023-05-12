Top News: Bear Caught on Camera Playing Tetherball - and More

Top News

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan. And don’t forget to take our weekly news quiz!

1. Bear Plays Tetherball on Drummond Island

9&10 News viewer Jackie shared a video with us this week of a bear playing tetherball on Drummond Island, and wow, did people love it! Jackie says she gets quite a few different bears every year. Watch the video below, or follow the headline link above.

Check out this awesome video of a bear that our viewer Jackie shared with us from Drummond Island! She says she gets quite a few different bears every year. Posted by 9&10 News on Monday, May 8, 2023

2. Kalkaska Native Maria Kasza Joins Michigan State Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff

Maria Kasza’s love of basketball began as a kid in Kalkaska. Now, that love of the game has taken to her from the Blazers to the Big Ten. Kasza was a high school standout for Kalkaska and went on to play collegiately at Michigan Tech. She credits a lot of her success to the high school coaches that helped shape her, Dave Dalton and Rik Ponstein.

3. Body of Missing 77-Year-Old Woman Found In National Forest

The body of a missing 77-year-old woman has been found in Huron National Forest. Last Wednesday, Karen Adams was seen around 1:40 p.m. leaving a family member’s house. Her family told police Karen has dementia. Unfortunately, the story has a sad ending.

4. Animal Shelter Opposed to Gotion Moving In

A Northern Michigan animal shelter is speaking out against a proposed battery plant in Mecosta County. The county’s only shelter, the Animal Rescue Coalition or ARC as its commonly known, in Big Rapids said they are worried about the negative impact the proposed Gotion plant would have on its animals. Cate Arroe, the Director of ARC, said she might have to shut down once work on the Gotion plant starts up. She said construction is slated to start sometime in July, and that it’s not enough time for her to make alternative plans.

5. Roadkill Clarification Needed, Northern Michigan Rep. Tells DNR

A Northern Michigan lawmaker is hoping to solve the problem after the Grand Traverse County Road Commission stopped picking up roadkill under threat of fines by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. State House Representative John Roth, along with other state lawmakers, have signed a letter urging the DNR to clarify rules regarding roadkill and how to properly dispose of it. The Road Commission stopped providing the service after they accused the DNR of threatening to fine them for removing roadkill and disposing of it on state land.

6. Troopers Say Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

Troopers say the boy who went missing in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park has been found safe. He was discovered near a log Monday and appeared to be in good shape, authorities said. Nante had been gathering wood while camping with his family when he was last seen Saturday afternoon in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the western Upper Peninsula. He was found around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, approximately two miles from the campsite. In an update, he said he prayed he wouldn’t spend the rest of his life in the woods.

7. Sheriff’s Office Says Motorcyclist With No Lights Killed in Early Morning Crash with Pickup

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash Sunday that killed Nathan Alaska Threet, 38, of Lee Township. The crash occurred at 1:17 a.m. on East Saginaw Road just west of Old Oak Trail in Lincoln Township, deputies said. Deputies said Threet was driving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle west on East Saginaw Road near Old Oak Trail with no headlights or running lights activated. The motorcycle then collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a 52-year-old Sanford male who was turning from eastbound East Saginaw Road onto Old Oak Trail, deputies said.

8. Many State Campgrounds Throughout Michigan Will Be Temporarily Closed Over Next Three Years

Enhancement projects are underway at state campgrounds across Michigan, leaving many temporarily closed, something that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says will be a regular occurrence over the next three years. The DNR is using $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to make improvements to infrastructure at state parks and trails. Crews are paving new trails, building new bath houses and upgrading utilities.

9. Falcons Are Back at Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge

The Michigan Department of Transportation said Tuesday that two nesting peregrine falcons are back this spring at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge - but they might have changed their citizenship. This year, the raptors set up house on the Canadian side of the span. Karl Hansen, bridge engineer for the International Bridge Administration (IBA), reports that a pair of peregrines has laid four eggs in the Canadian side nest box. It’s not currently known if it is the same pair that has nested on the bridge between the U.S. and Canada for years.

10. Is it Safe to Plant Flowers Outside After Mother’s Day?

Mother’s Day is often filled with flowers, as we shower our mothers and motherly figures with them. And if you’re into gardening, you also might have heard that a good rule of thumb is to start planting your flowers outside after Mother’s Day. Whether or not this holds true depends on where you are in Michigan. Your location determines if the soil is warm enough and if there is still a chance of frost.



