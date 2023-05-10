Clare County Honors Veterans Through their New Veterans Honor Wall

After several months, Clare County has a new way of honoring its veterans.

On Tuesday, Clare County Veteran Services unveiled the Veterans Honor Wall in the Clare County courthouse lobby.

“We wanted to honor them properly to give our thanks to them for the service that they have given us,” said Allisha Gary, Officer for Clare County Veteran Services.

Advertisement

With the help of the community, the honor wall was possible.

“We digitized all pictures already up there, as well as getting pictures from the community, whether it be family members of veterans or veterans themselves. We have what branch of service on there, as well as their name and what school within Clare County they graduated from,” explained Gary.

A P.O.W. M.I.A. table is also part of the Veterans Honor Wall.

“There’s an upturned wine glass to signify they’re not here to drink with us. There is a lemon slice to signify their bitter fate. The white tablecloth signifies purity. The candle for the light that will never go out in their memory. The salt represents the tears of their families for missing them. Lastly, the plate is empty because they’re not here to dine with us,” added Carl Hauser, Director of Clare County Veteran Services.

Clare County Veteran Services says about 60 veteran pictures are on the honor wall, but there is room for more.