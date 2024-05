Found some morels? We’ve got a delicious way to use them

Lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher takes us to Provisions Wine Lounge and Deli in downtown Boyne City to see what delicious dishes you can cook up after morel mushroom hunting.

Chef Jeff Mincwik walks us through an easy morel tortellini suggests some wine pairings as well. There are many ways you can use your morels, but you’ll definitely want to give this one a shot.

