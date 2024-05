It’s that time of year again for morel hunting! Lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher takes us to Boyne City to learn some tips and tricks from a seasoned morel hunter, Scott MacKenzie.

From where to begin your hunt to the proper way to harvest a morel, Scott breaks it all down step by step to help you have a successful hunting season.

Check out the National Morel Mushroom Festival in Boyne City starting May 16 through May 19 to learn more about this delicious delicacy.