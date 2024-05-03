Mackinac Island is open for business again

It’s always a great day to spend on Mackinac Island, but Friday was extra special, as it was the 2024 season opening of the Grand Hotel and Fort Mackinac.

It’s just the beginning of all the fun to be had on the island.

Our lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson were at the Grand Hotel and Fort Mackinac to join in on all of the festivities and to get an inside look at what’s to come this summer on this beloved destination in Northern Michigan.

